    UK speaker: Govt can't present same Brexit deal

    by The Associated Press

    A European flag and a British Union flag hang outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices in London, Monday, March 18, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May was making a last-minute push Monday to win support for her European Union divorce deal, warning opponents that failure to approve it would mean a long — and possibly indefinite — delay to Brexit. Parliament has rejected the agreement twice, but May aims to try a third time this week if she can persuade enough lawmakers to change their minds. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    LONDON (AP) — The speaker of Britain's House of Commons says the government can't ask lawmakers to vote again on its twice-rejected Brexit deal unless it is substantially changed.

    John Bercow says parliamentary rules prevent a motion being brought back repeatedly for votes in the same session of Parliament. He says the government can't "resubmit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition" that has already been rejected.

    Bercow's statement complicates Prime Minister Theresa May's attempts to get her deal approved.

    Lawmakers rejected the deal in January and again last week. May has been holding talks with opponents in a bid to persuade them to back the bill at a third attempt this week.

    Amid the gridlock, lawmakers v

    STAY CONNECTED
    Like Us
    Follow Us
    TermsPrivacyEEOFCC

    News In Photos

      Loading ...