A street mural depicting caged migrant children sparks strong reactions in Las Cruces

A graffiti mural in Las Cruces is being used to start political conversations. (KFOX)

A street mural depicting migrant children caged after being separated from their families is evoking strong reactions from people in Las Cruces.



The artist said the graffiti-styled painting was meant to get people talking about the current policies in place.

Many people driving through Solano Drive and Kansas Avenue may have noticed a new mural.

The painting shows children crying while detained in a cage, one of them even clutching onto swastika-painted bars.

“It affects all of us, whether those are our children or not, it affects all of us,” Las Cruces resident Linda Castaneda said.

Ashkii0 is a local Navajo artist who said he was inspired by community activists that shed light on social injustice.

He painted a mural depicting children wearing numbers on their shirt and crying behind bars.

The left of the mural reads “Poor People’s Movement.”

The other side says, “That’s Not Right,” with emphasis on the current year.

“Humanity, it’s really hurting right now, and people just don’t see how horrible this is, it’s definitely something we need to wake up to,” Ashkii0 said.

People who’ve seen the mural said it mimics what’s currently happening at our southern borders.

“What’s deplorable in the United States of America, you rip a child away from their mother or father and then you don’t know where the child is, you don’t know where the parent is,” Ruben Ceballos said.

“Sometimes you have to tread the line and do what’s right, what’s in heart and what feels right, and I don’t really think it’s hurting anybody. If it were defacing and ugly, it would be one thing, but isn’t, it’s beautiful art and I think it’s important to leave it there,” Castaneda said.

I spoke with Saba, the owner of the Barricade Culture shop where the mural stands.

He said he supports the mural because it sparks a local movement of using art to stand up for human rights.

“We’re not the criminals here caging up our kids, we are merely trying to find solutions and express ourselves in a real form other than a fb post or a share or comment. We’re letting the general public here in the community know this is not right,” Saba said.

Ashkii0 said he hopes his art will provoke people to stand up for what’s right, adding that what happens today will affect generations to come.

“Putting it out in the public will open up a lot of those discussions of what are we really doing? These kids are gonna be affected, it’s not just gonna affect them, it’s gonna affect their kids, and they’re being traumatized by being separated from their families,” Ashkii0 said.

I talked to around 15 people, some on the street where the mural is found and others in a different area of the city right outside Walgreens.

After hearing everyone say it’s a form of freedom of speech, we then proceeded to find others who may have an opposing opinion about the art, but no one out of the 15 people we reached out to had anything negative to say about the mural’s message.

Ashkii0 said he used the swastika sign because it represents the horror of fascist movements of the past.

He said it also has a different meaning as the Navajo culture sees the swastika sign as the four winds of change.